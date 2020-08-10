quant Mutual Fund India | Out-performers in the midst of Uncertainty (Covid19 caused a Market Crash)

2020/08/10 | 14:52 - Source: Iraq News

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- quant Mutual Fund | Out-performers in the midst of Uncertainty

Incorporated in 1996, quant Mutual Fund is one of the oldest AMC or mutual funds in India with a legacy of over 22 years in the asset management industry in India.

At quant mutual, we believe in a dynamic and active style of money management.



We endeavour to generate alpha while safeguarding the interest of our investors.



Our philosophy of active, absolute, unconstrained along with our multi-dimensional research and proprietary indicators gives us confidence that we will be able to manage money with the required agility, which is necessary in the evolving macroeconomic environment.

Having been one of the oldest asset management firms in the space, we bring a plethora of experience and knowledge on the table.



With the change in the style of managing money, we believe that we will be able to capitalize on opportunities in this hyper volatile environment.

Our VLRT Framework is a combination of four elements, namely: Valuation Analytics, Liquidity Analytics, Risk Appetite Analytics and Timing.

With our framework, we’re advocating a change in the style of money management.



Moving away from the traditional style, money managers need to be a lot more agile and dynamic given the prevalent volatility.



We shift focus from just pure fundamental analysis to the other 2/3rd of our framework – Liquidity & Risk Appetite Analytics, along with the element of timing.

This unique style and thesis has led us to a staggering performance in the past 4 months.



Quant Mutual Fund has 10 equity schemes inclusive of a Multi Asset Fund and we have given an average return of 61% in USD terms from July, 24 2020 to August 03,2020.



The lowest return is 48% and highest return is 87.72% .



Amidst our equity schemes, the top scheme remains the quant Small Cap which has yielded 87.72% and outperformed the benchmark by ~46.46%.



It is the best mutual fund to invest in, among our 10 equity schemes

