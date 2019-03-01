Day 1: Perspectives on Security and Sovereignty in the Middle East

2019/03/01 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Rudaw Research Center hosted the first Erbil Forum on ‘Perspectives on Security and Sovereignty in the Middle East.'Many intellectuals and politicians from Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Turkey took part in the event in Erbil.
Topics on the first day included widespread poverty, preventing an ISIS resurgence, and improving relations among all of Iraq's ethno-religious parts and additionally Erbil-Baghdad relations.The two-day event will conclude in the capital of the Kurdistan Region on Saturday.
Photos: Mohammed Shwani | Rudaw
The Rudaw Research Center hosted the first Erbil Forum on ‘Perspectives on Security and Sovereignty in the Middle East.'Many intellectuals and politicians from Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Turkey took part in the event in Erbil.
Topics on the first day included widespread poverty, preventing an ISIS resurgence, and improving relations among all of Iraq's ethno-religious parts and additionally Erbil-Baghdad relations.The two-day event will conclude in the capital of the Kurdistan Region on Saturday.
Photos: Mohammed Shwani | Rudaw