Par'l Speaker condemns Mosul bomb attack

2019/03/01 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Bashir Haddad, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, severely condemned on Friday the terrorist attack that targeted civilians the cultural group area in Mosul city, resulting in the martyrdom of one civilian and injury of 24.A statement by Haddad called upon Iraqi security and military officials to revise and reconsider the security situation in Iraq, especially in Nineveh and other areas that were liberated from ISIS.He also stressed that security authorities must detect flaws within the security system and bring those who are responsible to justice.Iraqi security officials say a bomb have exploded in the city of Mosul on Thursday, killing one person and wounding 24 others.The terrorist attack took place near Mosul University campus.A statement from the Iraqi Security Media Cell said the terrorists used a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device for the operation.There was no immediate claim for the bombing, the latest in a string of attacks along roads and in villages in areas north and west of Baghdad.ISIS has claimed many of them. Iraq claimed victory over the organization in 2017 after a four-year war.Five people were killed in a similar car bombing in Mosul last November.
