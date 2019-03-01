Mosul bomb attack kills one, injures 24

2019/03/01 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi security officials say a bomb have exploded in the city of Mosul, killing one person and wounding 24 others.The terrorist attack took place near Mosul University campus.A statement from the Iraqi Security Media Cell said the terrorists used a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device for the operation.There was no immediate claim for the bombing, the latest in a string of attacks along roads and in villages in areas north and west of Baghdad.ISIS has claimed many of them. Iraq claimed victory over the organization in 2017 after a four-year war.Five people were killed in a similar car bombing in Mosul last November.
