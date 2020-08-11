Fandom Sports Announces Receipt of Curacao iGaming Wagering License

2020/08/11 | 17:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- In betting on the future of esports, Fandom Sports Media Corp.,is seeking to leverage the promise of cryptocurrency to drive interest in esports betting.

FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.



(OTCQB:FDMSF)VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.



(CSE: FDM, OTCQB: FDMSF, Frankfurt: TQ43),(“Fandom Sports” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has received its Curacao Internet Gaming License for the Right of Use Offshore Games of Chance and Wagering.The sub-license has been granted to the Company’s subsidiary Fandom Esports Curacao N.V.



Under the terms of the license Fandom is able to market, promote and offer their games of chance to all jurisdictions other than those explicitly forbidden under the terms of its license, namely: USA, UK, France, Spain, Australia, Netherlands and certain other Dutch affiliated jurisdictions.



Together with counsel, Fandom Sports continues planning for other license regimes.



The Company will continue to expand it’s global foot print enabling Fandom to promote its proprietary wagering platform in most of the excluded jurisdictions listed above.Esports global gambling revenue is set to double to US$14 billion in 2020, according to new research from global consumer surveyors 2CV and market analysts ProdegeMR.David Vinokurov, CEO of Fandom Sports states, “We are pleased to have been granted this Curaçao eGaming license.



Curaçao is recognized as one of the world's leading iGaming jurisdictions and this License authorizes Fandom Sports to deliver real money next generation online gambling to Esports enthusiasts.



Licensed Esports betting companies have a high implied value in line with their ability to create meaningful and relevant ROI for their shareholders.



We similarly look forward to continuing on our current growth and ROI focused strategy.”“PLAY.



PREDICT.



GET REWARDED.”Fandom Sports Media is an Esports entertainment company that aggregates, curates, and produces unique fan-focused content.For additional Information:David Vinokurov

CEO, President

Email: fandomsportsmedia@gmail.com

Email: david@gamersatodds.com

Phone +1 604 2566990DISCLAIMER:The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.



This news release may contain forward-looking statements.



These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon.



Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control.



Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company’s corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events.



This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS.



Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “consider,” “project,” and similar references to the future.



Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS’ good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made.



These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected.



Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS’ annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important.



Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved.



As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements.



We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.SOURCE FANDOM SPORTS ###George PappasEsportz Entertainment Corp.+1 949 339 2002email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

August 11, 2020, 10:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release