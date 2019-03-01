ISIS reorganizes itself in Iraq's liberated areas: Peshmerga min.

2019/03/01 | 21:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Acting Peshmerga Minister Karim Sinjari on Friday
warned of the resurgence of terrorism in Iraq, saying that militarily defeating
ISIS does not mean the end of the terrorism in the country.During his speech at the first Erbil Forum on Security
and Sovereignty in the Middle East, Sinjari said that ISIS elements still exist
at all the liberated areas and that they reorganize themselves. He added that
the terrorist group is working to find new tactics, and exploit young people to
implement its armed operations.Military operations are not enough to face terrorism,
Sinjari said, adding that political crises and economic and social problems
must be ended in order to prevent terrorism from resurgence.The minister added that "after the defeat of a
preacher in Iraq, the opportunity to overcome the past and resolve all the
problems so that everyone feel reassured and confidence through the application
of the Constitution and the law on the contrary, Iraq will be exposed to the
emergence of new terrorist groups and then will be unable to eliminate these
groups militarily."
