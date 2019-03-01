عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


ISIS reorganizes itself in Iraq's liberated areas: Peshmerga min.
2019/03/01 | 21:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Acting Peshmerga Minister Karim Sinjari on Friday

warned of the resurgence of terrorism in Iraq, saying that militarily defeating

ISIS does not mean the end of the terrorism in the country.During his speech at the first Erbil Forum on Security

and Sovereignty in the Middle East, Sinjari said that ISIS elements still exist

at all the liberated areas and that they reorganize themselves. He added that

the terrorist group is working to find new tactics, and exploit young people to

implement its armed operations.Military operations are not enough to face terrorism,

Sinjari said, adding that political crises and economic and social problems

must be ended in order to prevent terrorism from resurgence.The minister added that "after the defeat of a

preacher in Iraq, the opportunity to overcome the past and resolve all the

problems so that everyone feel reassured and confidence through the application

of the Constitution and the law on the contrary, Iraq will be exposed to the

emergence of new terrorist groups and then will be unable to eliminate these

groups militarily."

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW