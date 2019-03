ISIS reorganizes itself in Iraq's liberated areas: Peshmerga min.

2019/03/01 | 21:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Acting Peshmerga Minister Karim Sinjari on Fridaywarned of the resurgence of terrorism in Iraq, saying that militarily defeatingISIS does not mean the end of the terrorism in the country.During his speech at the first Erbil Forum on Securityand Sovereignty in the Middle East, Sinjari said that ISIS elements still existat all the liberated areas and that they reorganize themselves. He added thatthe terrorist group is working to find new tactics, and exploit young people toimplement its armed operations.Military operations are not enough to face terrorism,Sinjari said, adding that political crises and economic and social problemsmust be ended in order to prevent terrorism from resurgence.The minister added that "after the defeat of apreacher in Iraq, the opportunity to overcome the past and resolve all theproblems so that everyone feel reassured and confidence through the applicationof the Constitution and the law on the contrary, Iraq will be exposed to theemergence of new terrorist groups and then will be unable to eliminate thesegroups militarily."