After 30 Yrs, French Archaeological Mission returns to Iraq

2020/08/11 | 19:04 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor.
Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
After 30-year hiatus, French archaeological mission returns to Iraq The French excavation mission succeeded in uncovering a network of large water channels, a port, houses and a large […]
Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
After 30-year hiatus, French archaeological mission returns to Iraq The French excavation mission succeeded in uncovering a network of large water channels, a port, houses and a large […]