Iraqi Ports, Airports Checked for Dangerous Materials

2020/08/11 | 19:34 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Minister for Transport, Nasir Hussein Bander Hamad [Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli], has instructed the General Company for Iraqi Airways to begin inspecting all shipments stored in its warehouses to ensure that they are free of explosive materials.
Earlier, the Minister gave the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) 72 hours to […]
