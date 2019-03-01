Iraq's new internet bill may violate free speech: rights advocates

2019/03/01 | 21:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Local and international human rights organizations have urged the Iraqi parliament to withdraw or change a cybercrime bill that would probably violate the right to freedom of expression.A joint letter has voiced concerns over some articles of the bill, which punish some acts with life imprisonment or heavy fines, while these acts can be categorized as free speech.Freedom of speech advocates say that the government can misuse the unclear terms of the bill including punishment over "undermining the independence, the integrity and safety of the country."
