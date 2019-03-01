Die-hard ISIS supporters remain in Baghouz and also among those fleeing

2019/03/01 | 21:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – With the Islamic State now controlling only a tiny area in the Syrian village of Baghouz, thousands of civilians have fled and many observers say that those who remain are likely die-hard supporters of the group.
Some of those being evacuated in the run-up to the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) final assault on the area told Kurdistan 24 that they were among such supporters.
Just last week, 13,000 people, 90 percent of them women and children, arrived at al-Hol Camp from Baghouz, the UN said in a statement on Thursday. Since December 2018, an approximate total of 45,000 has escaped from the Hajin and Baghouz areas of Deir al-Zor Province.
The large number of them still coming out of Baghouz has surprised the US-backed SDF, now surrounding Baghouz.
One woman among them, in the back of a truck, told Kurdistan 24, “My husband is a fighter with the Islamic State. I don’t know if he got out with us,” she said, adding, “We were happy under the caliphate, everything was available.”
“The Islamic State is now in the tunnels,” she said. “Abu Bakr Baghdadi will prevail,” she said, referring to the group’s elusive leader. “We left because God created a reason to get out of here, but the Islamic State will always prevail. Abu Bakr Baghdadi is in the tunnels and they will bring victory.”
She went on to explain, “In the Islamic State in which we were living, we were even satisfied with eating grass.”
As reporters left, the woman and her children shouted, “The Islamic State will remain!”
