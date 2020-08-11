World Investors Convene at the Bervann Global Investors Forum AUG 18 - 19

2020/08/11 | 23:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Bervann Global Investors Forum

Bervann New York

An Exclusive Gathering of Limited Partners and Direct Investors to tackle the market's most attractive opportunities at the best available terms.

Politicians and Service Providers share a bunch of theories; You have no clue of what is actually going on these days until you sit across the table from active investors and hear real perspectives.”— Val Nzhie, Chief Investment Officer, BervannMANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past months, we have all been bombarded by what the media, thought leaders, politicians and financial advisors had to say about the COVID-19 impact on the global economy and the implications for domestic and foreign investments.



The aftermath reality still is though...they can talk and debate as much and eloquently as they want, but this is actually not their money on the line.



There is a real effect here: People are actually loosing and making money; Companies are going out of business; Partnerships are being flat out broken; And some are hitting unexpected home runs.



Active investors and money managers out there actually take those risks and make those decisions every second of the day resulting of wins and losses in billions of dollars for themselves or their partners.



Those are the folks we want to hear from.



At Bervann, we cherish the privilege of assembling active investors from around the world, to talk off the record about what they actually go through, how they react to the pandemic, what they see as the hottest opportunities on the markets, which valuations they are chasing and how they see things playing out over the next 18 months.Every year on August 19, Bervann hosts an elite investment gathering with la creme de la creme of business and corporate executives.



Last year's edition hit over $5 trillion AUM under one roof at the Metropolitan Club New York City.



Due to Coronavirus, the 2020 edition will be held fully online and dedicated to Limited Partners and Direct Investors.



There is an increased interest from US, Saudi, Korean, German and Qatari families; Japanese, Australian, African and American Venture Capital firms.



The majority of institutional investors (Endowment, Pension, Foundation) still come from the US, except Sovereign Funds that are all from foreign countries.



The event is set to have a Global Appeal with a focus on:Limited Partners and Direct Investors from

ASIA and AUSTRALIA

Tuesday August 18, from 8pm - 10pm EST;

&

Limited Partners and Direct Investors from

AFRICA, MIDDLE EAST, EUROPE, RUSSIA,

LATIN AMERICA and NORTH AMERICA

Wednesday August 19, from 1pm - 4pm EST.



Bervann Global Investors Forum is an Invitation-Only Virtual Gathering of Chief investment Officers from high-net-worth families, private equity, venture capital and institutional investors to cross exchange on the current challenges looming over our industry and tackle the market's most attractive opportunities at the best available terms.



The event setup includes a Keynote address by one of the wealthiest US Families, and series of ONE-on-ONE meetings for capital introduction and strategic co-investment.The gathering is held in full privacy and the attendance is genuinely filtered.



About Bervann

Bervann is a New York based organization consisting of a private investment company (Bervann Capital) and a nonprofit charity (Bervann Foundation).





Bervann is a New York based organization consisting of a private investment company (Bervann Capital) and a nonprofit charity (Bervann Foundation).

Bervann leads a global ecosystem of investors with over $3 trillion in combined assets under management.

Former US Undersecretary of Commerce at Bervann Capital Gala, 2019 edition

