Iraq, Syria review joint efforts to return displaced

2019/03/01 | 22:20
Iraq’s Minister of Displacement and Migration Nofal Mousa discussed with Syria’s ambassador to Iraq Sattam al-Dandah the situation of the displaced people in both countries and ways to ensure their return.
The two sides reviewed the situation of the displaced Syrians in Iraq, and ways to provide them with necessary assistance and mechanism of their return to their liberated areas in Syria, a statement by the Displaced Ministry said on Friday.
Mousa and Dandah also discussed the situation of displaced Iraqis in Syria and cooperation to return them back to Iraq.
In press remarks, Dandah stressed the importance of joint coordination between Syria and Iraq to provide conditions for the return of the two countries’ displaced people to their homes.
