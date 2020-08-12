Progress on Free Trade Zones between KRI and Iran

Iran is reportedly ready to start technical negotiations with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the opening of two important free trade zones.



Mehdi Shushtari, Iran's Consul-General in Sulaimani, told Rudaw the preliminary work at Parvizkhan and Bashmakh border crossings has already been completed.



