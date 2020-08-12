Progress on Free Trade Zones between KRI and Iran

2020/08/12 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iran is reportedly ready to start technical negotiations with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the opening of two important free trade zones.
Mehdi Shushtari, Iran's Consul-General in Sulaimani, told Rudaw the preliminary work at Parvizkhan and Bashmakh border crossings has already been completed.
