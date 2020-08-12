Progress on Free Trade Zones between KRI and Iran


Progress on Free Trade Zones between KRI and Iran
2020/08/12 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iran is reportedly ready to start technical negotiations with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the opening of two important free trade zones.

Mehdi Shushtari, Iran's Consul-General in Sulaimani, told Rudaw the preliminary work at Parvizkhan and Bashmakh border crossings has already been completed.

Click here to read the full story.

(Source: […]

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links