Syria's Artifacts, ISIL's Foreign Commanders Transferred to Turkey by Kurdish Fighters, Ankara-Backed Militants

2019/03/01 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Syria's Artifacts, ISIL's Foreign Commanders Transferred to Turkey by Kurdish Fighters, Ankara-Backed MilitantsTEHRAN (FNA)- More than 142 families of ISIL commanders and foreign militants together with Syria's historic monuments have been relocated to Turkey from Eastern Euphrates with the help of the US-backed Kurdish fighters and Ankara's allied militants, Arab media reports said.The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper quoted dissident sources as saying that a network comprising tens of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Ankara-backed militants transferred the historic monuments as well as the ISIL commanders, terrorists and their families to Northern Aleppo and from there to Turkey.
The sources explained that over 142 families of the ISIL commanders and terrorists have been relocated to Turkey from Eastern Euphrates on military vehicles after paying cash up to $90,000.
Meantime, a number of Syrian militants and their families have also moved towards Idlib province.
In a relevant development on Thursday, pro-militant media reported that tens of ISIL terrorists have been transferred to the US base in Deir Ezzur and the American forces have evacuated family members of ISIL ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and other senior commanders from the Eastern parts of the province, pro-militant media said.
The London-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday that over 700 people, including 40 ISIL militants, a large number of them from Turkistani and Asian origins, left Eastern Deir Ezzur on 15 trucks belonging to the SDF.
It added that the ISIL members have been transferred to the US-led coalition's base in Deir Ezzur, noting that 51,750 people with different nationalities have been evacuated from the region so far.
Meantime, the Arabic-language Baghdad al-Youm quoted a local Iraqi source as saying that the SDF has transferred 21 families of ISIL militants, including the family members of al-Baghdadi, from Baqouz region in Eastern Deir Ezzur to an unknown place after an agreement with the US forces.
In a relevant development on Monday, a senior member of the Iraqi parliament accused the US of sheltering ISIL ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Ein al-Assad military base in Western Iraq, and warned that 3,000 ISIL terrorists are being trained in the country to foment insecurity again.
Hassan Salem, the representative of al-Fatah coalition in the Iraqi parliament, was quoted by the Arabic-language al-Ma'aloumeh news website as saying on Monday that al-Baghdadi was being supported by the US forces in the Western desert of Iraq.
He added that Ein al-Assad base provides logistical support for al-Baghdadi, noting that he is freely trafficking between Iraq and Syria with their backing.
Salem also said that the US forces had trained and equipped over 3,000 ISIL terrorists in Wadi al-Houran region with the aim of fomenting insecurity and revival of the ISIL in Iraq and sent them to Nineveh, al-Anbar and Saladin provinces.
He added that the US support for al-Baghdadi and other terrorists in Iraq comes as the Iraqi parliament plans to approve a bill to expel all foreign forces from the country.
The sources explained that over 142 families of the ISIL commanders and terrorists have been relocated to Turkey from Eastern Euphrates on military vehicles after paying cash up to $90,000.
Meantime, a number of Syrian militants and their families have also moved towards Idlib province.
In a relevant development on Thursday, pro-militant media reported that tens of ISIL terrorists have been transferred to the US base in Deir Ezzur and the American forces have evacuated family members of ISIL ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and other senior commanders from the Eastern parts of the province, pro-militant media said.
The London-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday that over 700 people, including 40 ISIL militants, a large number of them from Turkistani and Asian origins, left Eastern Deir Ezzur on 15 trucks belonging to the SDF.
It added that the ISIL members have been transferred to the US-led coalition's base in Deir Ezzur, noting that 51,750 people with different nationalities have been evacuated from the region so far.
Meantime, the Arabic-language Baghdad al-Youm quoted a local Iraqi source as saying that the SDF has transferred 21 families of ISIL militants, including the family members of al-Baghdadi, from Baqouz region in Eastern Deir Ezzur to an unknown place after an agreement with the US forces.
In a relevant development on Monday, a senior member of the Iraqi parliament accused the US of sheltering ISIL ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Ein al-Assad military base in Western Iraq, and warned that 3,000 ISIL terrorists are being trained in the country to foment insecurity again.
Hassan Salem, the representative of al-Fatah coalition in the Iraqi parliament, was quoted by the Arabic-language al-Ma'aloumeh news website as saying on Monday that al-Baghdadi was being supported by the US forces in the Western desert of Iraq.
He added that Ein al-Assad base provides logistical support for al-Baghdadi, noting that he is freely trafficking between Iraq and Syria with their backing.
Salem also said that the US forces had trained and equipped over 3,000 ISIL terrorists in Wadi al-Houran region with the aim of fomenting insecurity and revival of the ISIL in Iraq and sent them to Nineveh, al-Anbar and Saladin provinces.
He added that the US support for al-Baghdadi and other terrorists in Iraq comes as the Iraqi parliament plans to approve a bill to expel all foreign forces from the country.