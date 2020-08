Turkish drone kills 5 civilians in northern Iraq

2020/08/12 | 09:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS.Nearly 15 people have died from a Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq.ARMENPRESS reports Alsumaria News informs that there are 5 Iraqi border guards and 5 members of Kurdistan Workers Party are among the victims.It’s mentioned that the drone killed also 5 civilians.