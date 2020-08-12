Turkish drone kills 5 civilians in northern Iraq


2020/08/12 | 09:58 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS.

Nearly 15 people have died from a Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq.ARMENPRESS reports Alsumaria News informs that there are 5 Iraqi border guards and 5 members of Kurdistan Workers Party are among the victims.

It’s mentioned that the drone killed also 5 civilians.

