Abu Nawas .. delight Icon of Baghdad

2019/03/02 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Abdul Mahdi meets Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghji
Abdul Mahdi received deputy Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghji with his a companion delegation, Iranian ambassador to Iraq and a number of officials preparation for the visit of the Iranian president expected to Iraq. Prime minister media office said.
