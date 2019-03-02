Saudi Arabia condemns Mosul terrorist attack

2019/03/02 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An official source at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the two attacks in both Iraq's Mosul, and Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, which caused the death and injury of many citizens.
The source reiterated the Kingdom's rejection of these acts of terrorism and its solidarity with the two brotherly countries against all manifestations of violence, terrorism and extremism.
He also expressed condolences to the families of the victims, the governments and peoples of the two sisterly Republic of Iraq and Somalia.
A car bomb killed one civilian and injured 13 in west Mosul late on Thursday evening, according to the Iraqi Security Media Cell.Medical and police sources who spoke to Reuters put the number of wounded at 24.
While in Somalia, at least four gunmen then opened fire at nearby buildings and businesses, sparking clashes with hotel guards, he said. Dozens of cars caught fire along busy Maka al-mukarramah Road.The extremists then holed up inside buildings, exchanging gunfire with security forces who worked well into Friday to rescue trapped civilians. Police said more than 10 people had been freed since morning.
The al Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab, Africa’s deadliest Islamic extremist group, claimed responsibility for the attack and said its target had been the nearby Maka Almukarramah hotel, which is patronized by government officials. The extremist group has targeted it multiple times, killing scores of people.
The source reiterated the Kingdom's rejection of these acts of terrorism and its solidarity with the two brotherly countries against all manifestations of violence, terrorism and extremism.
He also expressed condolences to the families of the victims, the governments and peoples of the two sisterly Republic of Iraq and Somalia.
A car bomb killed one civilian and injured 13 in west Mosul late on Thursday evening, according to the Iraqi Security Media Cell.Medical and police sources who spoke to Reuters put the number of wounded at 24.
While in Somalia, at least four gunmen then opened fire at nearby buildings and businesses, sparking clashes with hotel guards, he said. Dozens of cars caught fire along busy Maka al-mukarramah Road.The extremists then holed up inside buildings, exchanging gunfire with security forces who worked well into Friday to rescue trapped civilians. Police said more than 10 people had been freed since morning.
The al Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab, Africa’s deadliest Islamic extremist group, claimed responsibility for the attack and said its target had been the nearby Maka Almukarramah hotel, which is patronized by government officials. The extremist group has targeted it multiple times, killing scores of people.