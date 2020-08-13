Iraqi Business Accelerator Hunts for Next Big Thing

2020/08/13 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iraq's First Business Accelerator Is on the Hunt for the Next Big Thing! Takween, Iraq's first business accelerator, has announced that applications for its first cohort are now open.
The 12-week program will run online with 10-15 innovative, growth-stage Iraqi ventures, and end with a virtual demo day where startups will pitch their ideas to […]
The 12-week program will run online with 10-15 innovative, growth-stage Iraqi ventures, and end with a virtual demo day where startups will pitch their ideas to […]