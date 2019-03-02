Bernard-Henri Levy: Kurdistan reveals the American retreat

2019/03/02 | 10:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) – The distinguished French philosopher, author, and filmmaker, Bernard-Henri Levy, has a new book: The Empire and the Five Kings: America’s Abdication and the Fate of the World.
Levy was prompted to write it, as he witnessed, in dismay, the American and European response to the Kurdistan Region’s independence referendum and its aftermath: the Iranian-orchestrated assault on Kirkuk.
The people of the Kurdistan Region were exercising their democratic rights in the September 2017 plebiscite, in accord with the liberal values developed and nurtured in the US and Europe.
The sad story of the response of the Western powers is well-known. They opposed the referendum and then, in the face of the attack on the Kurds, did nothing.
Levy was in Kurdistan then. “I was witness to the incredible betrayal of the Kurds, by their American and European allies,” he told Kurdistan 24.
Indeed, as Levy saw it, this was something even bigger: the manifestation of a “huge political earthquake,” the US “retreat and abdication” of its role in the Middle East and the world more broadly, leaving a vacuum that is being filled by the five kings: Russia, Turkey, Iran, China, and Sunni extremists.
“Kurdistan for me was really the revelation of this new situation,” he explained. “It was the starting point,” and “that is why this book is dedicated to the Kurds.”
“I was a witness to this betrayal. I was a witness to the Kurds, delivered on a silver plate to Iran,” Levy stated. “I saw America abandoning [its] values,” and I saw Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “all the five bad guys, taking advantage” of the US retreat “to pursue their own agenda” and their dreams of “replacing the American empire by another empire of their own.”
Levy has an acute sense of history, often lacking in Americans. The five kings, he explained, represent states that had been “empires in the past.” Those empires collapsed in centuries past, including just 30 years ago, when the Soviet Union disintegrated.
