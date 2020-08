2020/08/14 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- United States of America continues its support to UNHCR critical work in Iraq UNHCR welcomes the new contribution of USD 41.8 Million from the United States of America that aims at supporting the response for Internally Displaced Iraqis, the 2020/2021 Syria Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan, refugees and asylum seekers as well as the response […]