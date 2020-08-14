Turkey again cuts water to northeast Syria amid rise in COVID-19 cases


Turkey again cuts water to northeast Syria amid rise in COVID-19 cases
2020/08/14 | 13:10 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The Alouk reservoir supplies water to some 460,000 civilians in northeastern Syria’s Hasakah province.

(Photo: EST&OST)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links