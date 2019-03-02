Halabja University president facing degree fraud allegations in Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/03/02 | 13:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Dr. Tahsin Abdul Karim Amin President of the Halabja University, 2018. Photo: cihanuniversity.edu.iq
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The president of Halabja University in Iraqi Kurdistan is facing allegations that he misrepresented his academic record following an investigation by NRT TV and a Kurdish lawmaker from the New Generation Movement (Newey Nwê) .
Dr. Tahsin Abdul Karim (Tahseen Abdul Karim Amin) was dismissed from the Sports Department of Baghdad University during the 1991-1992 academic year and never completed his Bachelor’s degree at the university, according to documentation obtained by NRT from that university. Baghdad University classified this as a “fail.”
However, his academic record claims that during his fourth year he was a student at the Sports College of Salahuddin University in Erbil.
New Generation Movement lawmaker Sarkawt Shamsadin told NRT that, after following up on the discrepancy, it was found that Abdul Karim’s certificate from Salahuddin University was counterfeit.
In order to obtain admission to post-graduate degree programs, applicants need to present qualifying credentials, including a valid Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university.
When confronted with the discovery by an NRT reporter, Abdulkarim is heard on a recording of the conversation offering the reporter several bribes in order to prevent the revelation from becoming public.
“I will give you a gift because you are active,” Abdulkarim said on the recording. “What do you want me to give you?”
“What gift do you want? I will give you a Master’s degree for free for you or a scholarship.” The bribe was declined.
This is not the first time that NRT has investigated scandals within the administration of Halabja University.
Past investigations have revealed evidence of grade fraud, salary irregularities, and that the president held multiple positions at the university.
