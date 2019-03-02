Iraq: car bomb blast kills 1, injures 13 in Mosul

2019/03/02 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
On Thursday, as many as one civilian was murdered and 13 others injured in a car bomb blast in Iraq's northern city of Mosul, the Iraqi military emphasized. A booby-trapped car exploded in a commercial street in the al-Majmoua al-Thaqafiyah neighborhood on the eastern bank of Mosul, around 400 km north of the capital Baghdad, murder a civilian and wounding 13 others, according to a statement released by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC).No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State (IS) militant group, in most cases, is responsible for attacks that hit security forces and full areas, containing markets, cafes and mosques.The security situation in Iraq has been intensely improved since Iraqi security forces completely defeated the radical IS militants across the country late in 2017.
