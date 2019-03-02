Erdogan to visit Iraq in March: Ambassador

2019/03/02 | 14:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad has said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Iraq after the Turkish local elections, slated for March.In a televised interview on Friday, Ambassador Fatih Yildiz indicated a plan to develop and reconstruct Iraq, referring to acute shortage in the infrastructure. He also pointed out to a donation of US$ five billion during the Kuwaiti conference on Iraq reconstruction.Yildiz also said that the previous Iraqi government made huge efforts to fight ISIS, adding that the militant group’s presence in Syria endangers the region, thus there should be assistance to help Iraq’s reconstruction.Regarding the water issue, Yildiz indicated establishing a road from the north to the south as well as developing roads and establishing airports, which will be tackled during Erdogan’s visit.