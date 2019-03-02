2019/03/02 | 15:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Has Alcohol Become The New Happy Spiritual Suicide? 3 Million Kill Themselves Drinking Annually - World News Report - EIN News
Trusted News Since 1995
A service for global professionals
·
Saturday, March 2, 2019
·
478,039,352
Articles
·
3+ Million Readers
News Monitoring and Press Release Distribution Tools
News Topics
Newsletters
Press Releases
Events & Conferences
RSS Feeds
Other Services
Questions?
Has Alcohol Become The New Happy Spiritual Suicide? 3 Million Kill Themselves Drinking Annually - World News Report - EIN News
Trusted News Since 1995
A service for global professionals
·
Saturday, March 2, 2019
·
478,039,352
Articles
·
3+ Million Readers
News Monitoring and Press Release Distribution Tools
News Topics
Newsletters
Press Releases
Events & Conferences
RSS Feeds
Other Services
Questions?