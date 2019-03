Everton must develop on-pitch leaders, says Moyes

2019/03/02 | 17:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Everton must rebuildtheir reputation as a tough team to beat at home and aim to develop strongleaders on the pitch, according to their former manager David Moyes.The Merseyside clubhave struggled for consistency in recent seasons despite significant investmentin players by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.Everton sit ninth inthe Premier League table with 36 points ahead of Sunday's derby clash withleaders Liverpool and Moyes suggested Marco Silva's side must return to theirroots to become competitive again."Goodison wasalways a tough place to come. The crowd were incredibly supportive and gotright behind the team. I'm not sure that's quite the way it's been,"Moyes, who had 11 years in charge at Everton from 2002, told the Times."But you couldn'tsay that's because a lack of funding. I don't think Everton are a million milesoff it. They need to get a bit more leadership on the field. Maybe they have togo back to a little of the basics of where they were before."Moyes, who endured anunsuccessful year at Manchester United before managing Real Sociedad,Sunderland and West Ham United, suggested Everton should resist changing theirstyle drastically."Everyone wants achange in some way but, for me, Everton's best teams were sides with Peter Reidand going back to Alan Ball, Colin Harvey and Howard Kendall," the55-year-old added."Theywere tough, really committed, great players. You are trying to be modern andyou are trying to take Everton forward into a new era, but you have to watchthat you don't forget what you were actually very good at."