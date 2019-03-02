عربي | كوردى
Everton must develop on-pitch leaders, says Moyes
2019/03/02 | 17:00
Everton must rebuild

their reputation as a tough team to beat at home and aim to develop strong

leaders on the pitch, according to their former manager David Moyes.The Merseyside club

have struggled for consistency in recent seasons despite significant investment

in players by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.Everton sit ninth in

the Premier League table with 36 points ahead of Sunday's derby clash with

leaders Liverpool and Moyes suggested Marco Silva's side must return to their

roots to become competitive again."Goodison was

always a tough place to come. The crowd were incredibly supportive and got

right behind the team. I'm not sure that's quite the way it's been,"

Moyes, who had 11 years in charge at Everton from 2002, told the Times."But you couldn't

say that's because a lack of funding. I don't think Everton are a million miles

off it. They need to get a bit more leadership on the field. Maybe they have to

go back to a little of the basics of where they were before."Moyes, who endured an

unsuccessful year at Manchester United before managing Real Sociedad,

Sunderland and West Ham United, suggested Everton should resist changing their

style drastically."Everyone wants a

change in some way but, for me, Everton's best teams were sides with Peter Reid

and going back to Alan Ball, Colin Harvey and Howard Kendall," the

55-year-old added."They

were tough, really committed, great players. You are trying to be modern and

you are trying to take Everton forward into a new era, but you have to watch

that you don't forget what you were actually very good at."

