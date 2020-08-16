Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq agrees to send Kurdistan part of its budget: KRG
2020/08/16 | 01:42 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) alongside his new Iraqi counterpart Mustafa al-Kadhimi.
(Photo: Archive)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq