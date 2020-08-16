Iraq's Trump Cards against Turkey to Secure Water Quota?

2020/08/16 | 05:52 - Source: Iraq News

By Omar al-Jaffal for Al Monitor.

What trump cards is Iraq pulling against Turkey to secure water quota?

While temperatures have risen to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in a number of regions of Iraq, the water level in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers have declined recently, which instills a fear of depletion of these two rivers.

