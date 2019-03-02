SpaceX rocket with unmanned US capsule blasts off for space station

2019/03/02 | 18:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A SpaceX rocket with an unmanned crew capsule blasted off on
Saturday for the International Space Station, in a key milestone for Elon
Musk's space company and NASA's long-delayed goal to resume human spaceflight
from US soil later this year.SpaceX's 16-foot-tall (4.9 meter) Crew Dragon capsule, atop
a Falcon 9 rocket, lifted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center at 2:49 a.m. (0749
GMT), carrying a test dummy nicknamed Ripley.The capsule successfully separated from the rocket about 11
minutes later, sparking cheers in the control room, and began its journey to
the space station."I almost thought we would fail. I thought maybe we'd
have a 10 percent chance of reaching orbit starting out," Silicon Valley
billionaire Musk said of his feelings when he founded the space company in
2002."I'm a little emotionally exhausted because that was
super stressful, but it worked," he told reporters after Saturday's
launch.The space station's three-member crew was expected to greet
the capsule, carrying 400 pounds (181 kg) of supplies and test equipment, early
Sunday morning, NASA said.During its five-day stay, US astronaut Anne McClain and
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques will run tests and inspect Crew Dragon's
cabin.NASA has awarded SpaceX and Boeing Co $6.8 billion to build
competing rocket and capsule systems to launch astronauts into orbit from
American soil for the first time since the US Space Shuttle was retired from
service in 2011.Either SpaceX or Boeing will have bragging rights as the
first private company to launch humans into space on its own rocket, although plans
call for rockets built by both companies to carry astronauts into space.The launch systems are aimed at ending US reliance on
Russian rockets for rides to the $100 billion orbital research laboratory,
which flies about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, at about $80 million per
ticket.While Saturday's SpaceX test mission is a crucial step in
the oft-delayed project, there are questions about whether NASA can achieve its
2019 flight goal of manned flight.Reuters reported on Feb. 21 that SpaceX and Boeing both must
address significant design and safety concerns before they can fly humans.Early on Friday, Musk, who is also chief executive officer
of electric carmaker Tesla Inc, tweeted a photo of the inside of Crew Dragon
capsule with Ripley strapped inside.SpaceX said the spacesuit for Ripley, apparently a reference
to the protagonist in the science fiction movie "Alien", has been
embedded with sensors around its head, neck, and spine to monitor how a flight
would feel for a human.
