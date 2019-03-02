عربي | كوردى
SpaceX rocket with unmanned US capsule blasts off for space station
2019/03/02 | 18:45
A SpaceX rocket with an unmanned crew capsule blasted off on

Saturday for the International Space Station, in a key milestone for Elon

Musk's space company and NASA's long-delayed goal to resume human spaceflight

from US soil later this year.SpaceX's 16-foot-tall (4.9 meter) Crew Dragon capsule, atop

a Falcon 9 rocket, lifted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center at 2:49 a.m. (0749

GMT), carrying a test dummy nicknamed Ripley.The capsule successfully separated from the rocket about 11

minutes later, sparking cheers in the control room, and began its journey to

the space station."I almost thought we would fail. I thought maybe we'd

have a 10 percent chance of reaching orbit starting out," Silicon Valley

billionaire Musk said of his feelings when he founded the space company in

2002."I'm a little emotionally exhausted because that was

super stressful, but it worked," he told reporters after Saturday's

launch.The space station's three-member crew was expected to greet

the capsule, carrying 400 pounds (181 kg) of supplies and test equipment, early

Sunday morning, NASA said.During its five-day stay, US astronaut Anne McClain and

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques will run tests and inspect Crew Dragon's

cabin.NASA has awarded SpaceX and Boeing Co $6.8 billion to build

competing rocket and capsule systems to launch astronauts into orbit from

American soil for the first time since the US Space Shuttle was retired from

service in 2011.Either SpaceX or Boeing will have bragging rights as the

first private company to launch humans into space on its own rocket, although plans

call for rockets built by both companies to carry astronauts into space.The launch systems are aimed at ending US reliance on

Russian rockets for rides to the $100 billion orbital research laboratory,

which flies about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, at about $80 million per

ticket.While Saturday's SpaceX test mission is a crucial step in

the oft-delayed project, there are questions about whether NASA can achieve its

2019 flight goal of manned flight.Reuters reported on Feb. 21 that SpaceX and Boeing both must

address significant design and safety concerns before they can fly humans.Early on Friday, Musk, who is also chief executive officer

of electric carmaker Tesla Inc, tweeted a photo of the inside of Crew Dragon

capsule with Ripley strapped inside.SpaceX said the spacesuit for Ripley, apparently a reference

to the protagonist in the science fiction movie "Alien", has been

embedded with sensors around its head, neck, and spine to monitor how a flight

would feel for a human.

