Iran-Iraq fights resumes under health protocols conditions

All passengers arriving at international airports in Iraq are assessed with thermal cameras and temperature checks.
If passengers are diagnosed with a critical condition, they will be quarantined at a place in Iraq International Airport, where all costs will be paid by the passengers.
Also, all Iraq-Iran passengers over 2 years should submit an original health certificate and a negative PCR test from the health centers which has been issued up to a maximum of 96 hours before the flight time.
Submission of permissions such as a residence permit in Iran, student visa, multiple-entry visa, work visa, medical visa, or investment visa is mandatory.
Pilgrim and tourist visas are not accepted at Iranian airports at all.
