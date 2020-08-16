Iran-Iraq fights resumes under health protocols conditions

2020/08/16 | 17:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- An Iranian airliner announced that the flights to Iraqi international airports such as Baghdad, Najaf Ashraf, Basra, Erbil, and Sulaymaniyah have resumed, however receiving passengers in airports' check-out-lines has some mandatory conditions due to observing health protocol.In Iran-Iraq flights, all passengers over 2 years old should submit a negative PCR test approved by the Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education of Iran, which is issued up to 48 hours before the flight time.

All passengers arriving at international airports in Iraq are assessed with thermal cameras and temperature checks.





If passengers are diagnosed with a critical condition, they will be quarantined at a place in Iraq International Airport, where all costs will be paid by the passengers.

Also, all Iraq-Iran passengers over 2 years should submit an original health certificate and a negative PCR test from the health centers which has been issued up to a maximum of 96 hours before the flight time.





Submission of permissions such as a residence permit in Iran, student visa, multiple-entry visa, work visa, medical visa, or investment visa is mandatory.





Pilgrim and tourist visas are not accepted at Iranian airports at all.





