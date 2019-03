Outlaw Hezbollah

2019/03/02 | 20:30

Good news out of England – Parliament is expected to approvea motion to ban Hezbollah as a terrorist group. This refers to the whole ofHezbollah, its so-called "military wing" and also now its so-called "politicalwing."What took so long?It is hard to believe that until now, England and theEuropean Union only classified the "military wing" as a terrorist entity, butnot the rest of the organization. That allowed political members of Hezbollahto operate freely in the United Kingdom, to appear waving Hezbollah flags – theone featuring the Kalashnikov rifle – at the annual al-Quds day rally inLondon.Just to be clear, those rallies promote mass killings ofJews and the destruction of the Jewish state. Nothing less.Britain had banned the "military wing" in 2008 because theLebanese militia had attacked British soldiers in Iraq. However, the UK hasallowed Hezbollah's "political wing" to continue to operate.This is a sham: the Shiite terrorist organization is notcompartmentalized between its "political wing" and its "military wing," and itis an outright hoax to proffer the claim that there is any distinction. Indeed,the two "wings" are one and the same, part and parcel of a fundamentalistideology that calls for the outright destruction of the State of Israel.Hezbollah was formed in 1982 to wage war against Israel, underthe management of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Hezbollah has notbeen shy in explicitly spelling out its genocidal intentions toward worldJewry: "The war is on until Israel ceases to exist and the last Jew in theworld has been eliminated."In 1994, the statement was proven: in what is still thelargest deadly attack on Jews since the Holocaust, 85 people were killed whenthe Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) Jewish community center inBuenos Aires was bombed.Hezbollah did it.In 2006, the group kidnapped two Israeli soldiers, sparkinga 34-day war. And in 2012, a terrorist attack at the airport in Burgas,Bulgaria, that was carried out by a suicide bomber on a passenger bustransporting Israeli tourists, killed seven and wounded 32.In 2016, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)implicated Hezbollah in a drug-trafficking and money-laundering network thatspanned four continents. According to a DEA report, the group had links withSouth American drug cartels in a cocaine-smuggling operation in Europe and theUS.Did we not know who and what this terrorist organization –all parts of it – has been about from day one? Even the terrorist group'sleader, Hassan Nasrallah, called the separation between the different parts ofthe organization a fake, saying, "The story of [a separate] military wing andpolitical wing is the work of the British."The other countries who have banned the entire terroristorganization – who consider Hezbollah to be a unified terrorist entity withoutdistinguishing between its military and political "wings" – are the UnitedStates, Netherlands, Canada, Israel and the Arab League.Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan thanked his Britishcounterpart, writing in a tweet that "all who truly wish to combat terror mustreject the fake distinction between 'military' & 'political' wings. Now isthe time for the #EU to follow suit!"Heretofore, the European Union has only designatedHezbollah's "military wing" as a terrorist organization, following the attackin Bulgaria. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has also refused tooutlaw all of Hezbollah, despite German intelligence revealing that there are950 Hezbollah members in the federal republic who raise funds, recruit newmembers and spread anti-Semitism.In Europe, calls to outlaw the group's "political wing" havebeen largely disregarded based on the belief that such action would damagerelations with the Lebanese government. Hezbollah now controls three of 30ministries in Beirut's government, the largest number it has ever held.But being part of a government coalition does not change whoand what Hezbollah stands for. It would be wise for the rest of the world tocall it like it is.