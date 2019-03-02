Outlaw Hezbollah

عربي | كوردى
Good news out of England – Parliament is expected to approve

a motion to ban Hezbollah as a terrorist group. This refers to the whole of

Hezbollah, its so-called “military wing” and also now its so-called “political

wing.”What took so long?It is hard to believe that until now, England and the

European Union only classified the “military wing” as a terrorist entity, but

not the rest of the organization. That allowed political members of Hezbollah

to operate freely in the United Kingdom, to appear waving Hezbollah flags – the

one featuring the Kalashnikov rifle – at the annual al-Quds day rally in

London.Just to be clear, those rallies promote mass killings of

Jews and the destruction of the Jewish state. Nothing less.Britain had banned the “military wing” in 2008 because the

Lebanese militia had attacked British soldiers in Iraq. However, the UK has

allowed Hezbollah’s “political wing” to continue to operate.This is a sham: the Shiite terrorist organization is not

compartmentalized between its “political wing” and its “military wing,” and it

is an outright hoax to proffer the claim that there is any distinction. Indeed,

the two “wings” are one and the same, part and parcel of a fundamentalist

ideology that calls for the outright destruction of the State of Israel.Hezbollah was formed in 1982 to wage war against Israel, under

the management of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Hezbollah has not

been shy in explicitly spelling out its genocidal intentions toward world

Jewry: “The war is on until Israel ceases to exist and the last Jew in the

world has been eliminated.”In 1994, the statement was proven: in what is still the

largest deadly attack on Jews since the Holocaust, 85 people were killed when

the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) Jewish community center in

Buenos Aires was bombed.Hezbollah did it.In 2006, the group kidnapped two Israeli soldiers, sparking

a 34-day war. And in 2012, a terrorist attack at the airport in Burgas,

Bulgaria, that was carried out by a suicide bomber on a passenger bus

transporting Israeli tourists, killed seven and wounded 32.In 2016, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

implicated Hezbollah in a drug-trafficking and money-laundering network that

spanned four continents. According to a DEA report, the group had links with

South American drug cartels in a cocaine-smuggling operation in Europe and the

US.Did we not know who and what this terrorist organization –

all parts of it – has been about from day one? Even the terrorist group’s

leader, Hassan Nasrallah, called the separation between the different parts of

the organization a fake, saying, “The story of [a separate] military wing and

political wing is the work of the British.”The other countries who have banned the entire terrorist

organization – who consider Hezbollah to be a unified terrorist entity without

distinguishing between its military and political “wings” – are the United

States, Netherlands, Canada, Israel and the Arab League.Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan thanked his British

counterpart, writing in a tweet that “all who truly wish to combat terror must

reject the fake distinction between ‘military’ & ‘political’ wings. Now is

the time for the #EU to follow suit!”Heretofore, the European Union has only designated

Hezbollah’s “military wing” as a terrorist organization, following the attack

in Bulgaria. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has also refused to

outlaw all of Hezbollah, despite German intelligence revealing that there are

950 Hezbollah members in the federal republic who raise funds, recruit new

members and spread anti-Semitism.In Europe, calls to outlaw the group’s “political wing” have

been largely disregarded based on the belief that such action would damage

relations with the Lebanese government. Hezbollah now controls three of 30

ministries in Beirut’s government, the largest number it has ever held.But being part of a government coalition does not change who

and what Hezbollah stands for. It would be wise for the rest of the world to

call it like it is.



