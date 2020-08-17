Rocket falls near Baghdad's US embassy, no casualties

2020/08/17 | 02:44 - Source: Iraq News

A Katyusha rocket fell inside the Green Zone of Iraq's capital Baghdad, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, a military statement said.Security forces found a missile base and dismantled two other rockets at the launch site, the statement added.The attack was at least the ninth within a week apparently aimed at US interests, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements and security sources