2020/08/17 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- JGC Holdings Corporation announced today that JGC Corporation, which operates the overseas engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business of the JGC Group, has been received the Letter of Award for the Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project for an Iraqi oil refining company under the Iraqi Ministry of Oil.Details of the project are as follows.[…]