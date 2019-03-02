First Erbil Forum concludes with a focus on the future in the Middle East

2019/03/02 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Share this
On the second day of the Erbil Forum, a number of panels were held including: Syria and Stability Models, Turkey and Future Obstacles, Iran from an International Agenda.
It was the final day of the two-day event in the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
It concluded with a Rudaw Research Center roundtable including journalists, media experts, academics, and public figures from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
Photos by Mohammed Shwani | Rudaw
Share this
On the second day of the Erbil Forum, a number of panels were held including: Syria and Stability Models, Turkey and Future Obstacles, Iran from an International Agenda.
It was the final day of the two-day event in the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
It concluded with a Rudaw Research Center roundtable including journalists, media experts, academics, and public figures from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
Photos by Mohammed Shwani | Rudaw