عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


First Erbil Forum concludes with a focus on the future in the Middle East
2019/03/02 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-









Share this



























On the second day of the Erbil Forum, a number of panels were held including: Syria and Stability Models, Turkey and Future Obstacles, Iran from an International Agenda.

It was the final day of the two-day event in the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

It concluded with a Rudaw Research Center roundtable including journalists, media experts, academics, and public figures from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Photos by Mohammed Shwani | Rudaw





























































All Text here: Rudaw ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW