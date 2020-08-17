COVID-19: Kurdistan Region, again, records highest death toll in past 24 hours


COVID-19: Kurdistan Region, again, records highest death toll in past 24 hours
2020/08/17 | 16:06 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Two health workers at a COVID-19 treatment center in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province.

(Photo: Archive)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links