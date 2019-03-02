Yazidis freed from ISIS captivity in Syria return to Iraq

2019/03/02 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A group of Yazidi women and children returned to Iraq from
Syria on Friday after more than four years in ISIS captivity, reported Reuters.The group includes three women and 18 children, witnesses told
Reuters. They were greeted by residents of Sinuni, a Yazidi town north of
Sinjar mountain.The group’s return was confirmed by the Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG) office which helps return missing Yazidis. An official said
his office had helped in efforts to bring the group back home.The women and children returned to Iraq more than four years
after ISIS militants launched an assault on Sinjar, the Yazidi heartland, on
Aug. 3, 2014.The militants shot, beheaded, burned alive or kidnapped more
than 9,000 members of the minority religion, in what the United Nations has
called a genocidal campaign against them. According to community leaders, more
than 3,000 Yazidis remain unaccounted for.
