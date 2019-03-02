عربي | كوردى
Yazidis freed from ISIS captivity in Syria return to Iraq
2019/03/02 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A group of Yazidi women and children returned to Iraq from

Syria on Friday after more than four years in ISIS captivity, reported Reuters.The group includes three women and 18 children, witnesses told

Reuters. They were greeted by residents of Sinuni, a Yazidi town north of

Sinjar mountain.The group’s return was confirmed by the Kurdistan Regional

Government (KRG) office which helps return missing Yazidis. An official said

his office had helped in efforts to bring the group back home.The women and children returned to Iraq more than four years

after ISIS militants launched an assault on Sinjar, the Yazidi heartland, on

Aug. 3, 2014.The militants shot, beheaded, burned alive or kidnapped more

than 9,000 members of the minority religion, in what the United Nations has

called a genocidal campaign against them. According to community leaders, more

than 3,000 Yazidis remain unaccounted for.



