Iran merging military-linked banks to stabilize sector
2019/03/02 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran is merging four military-linked banks and another

financial institution with the country’s oldest bank to boost efficiency and

help stabilize the sector, the central bank said on Saturday, as the economy

reels under US sanctions, reported Reuters.Many Iranian banks are under pressure because of years of

poor management and economic difficulties, caused by decades of international

sanctions and the reimposition of US sanctions last year.The merger would create “a stable and more efficient single

bank to provide better services to the families of the armed forces and the

general public”, the central bank said in a statement quoted by state news

agency IRNA.Ansar, Mehr Eqtesad, Qavamin, and Hekmat banks and the Kosar

credit institution will be merged with state-run Bank Sepah, set up in 1925 by

an army pension fund as Iran’s first bank, the central bank statement said. It

gave no further details of the merger or the institutions involved.President Donald Trump reimposed US sanctions last May after

pulling out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The sanctions have shaken the

economy and pushed the currency to record lows, disrupting foreign trade and

helping boost annual inflation fourfold to nearly 40 percent in November.The weak currency and spiraling prices have been among

complaints in sporadic street protests since late 2017.Besides banks, Iran’s armed forces and particularly the

elite Revolutionary Guards control numerous companies.After the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, the Guards became

heavily involved in reconstruction, with interests subsequently expanding to

take in a vast network of businesses ranging from oil and gas projects to

construction and telecommunications.



