Iran merging military-linked banks to stabilize sector

2019/03/02 | 23:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran is merging four military-linked banks and anotherfinancial institution with the country’s oldest bank to boost efficiency andhelp stabilize the sector, the central bank said on Saturday, as the economyreels under US sanctions, reported Reuters.Many Iranian banks are under pressure because of years ofpoor management and economic difficulties, caused by decades of internationalsanctions and the reimposition of US sanctions last year.The merger would create “a stable and more efficient singlebank to provide better services to the families of the armed forces and thegeneral public”, the central bank said in a statement quoted by state newsagency IRNA.Ansar, Mehr Eqtesad, Qavamin, and Hekmat banks and the Kosarcredit institution will be merged with state-run Bank Sepah, set up in 1925 byan army pension fund as Iran’s first bank, the central bank statement said. Itgave no further details of the merger or the institutions involved.President Donald Trump reimposed US sanctions last May afterpulling out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The sanctions have shaken theeconomy and pushed the currency to record lows, disrupting foreign trade andhelping boost annual inflation fourfold to nearly 40 percent in November.The weak currency and spiraling prices have been amongcomplaints in sporadic street protests since late 2017.Besides banks, Iran’s armed forces and particularly theelite Revolutionary Guards control numerous companies.After the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, the Guards becameheavily involved in reconstruction, with interests subsequently expanding totake in a vast network of businesses ranging from oil and gas projects toconstruction and telecommunications.