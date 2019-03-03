Current spats between Erbil and Baghdad stem from implementation of 2005 constitution

2019/03/03 | 00:00
Iraq News
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — An overarching theme echoed by Kurdish leaders at the Erbil Forum was that they want to be a part of the Iraq they agreed to when the constitution was drafted, and Iraqi leaders need good relations with Kurds for stability not only in the country but in the wider Middle East."We don't have a central government as it should be, though we have it in the constitution. The constitution is dealt through a selective way. The articles that relate to the issue of federalism and the central government have been ignored," argued Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) leader Salahaddin Bahadin.Following the US invasion and ousting of Saddam Hussein in 2003 prominent Kurdish leaders like the late PUK leader Jalal Talabani and KDP President Masoud Barzani went to Baghdad wanting to be "true partners" in the Iraqi state.They sat with Shiite political leaders who had been sidelined or even exiled and worked with Sunnis to incorporate protections for all of the country's ethno-religious groups and sects. "The priority was given to other issues instead," claimed Bahadin at the Erbil Forum on Friday.Iraq and the Kurdistan Region effectively operate as two separate countries with independent economies, security apparatus, and school curriculums.When Kurdish and Iraqi officials come together it is often to rubber stamp deals pre-agreed by political parties. To better address this gap, an advisor to Barzani revealed that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is discussing a new position, a Minister of Federal Affairs."The issue between Kurdistan and Baghdad remain unresolved because the constitution is not given the final say... Iraq has a state, but we don't have a nation. We have different components and the components are in a negative competition," Bahadin added.Adnan Mufti, the former speaker of the Iraqi parliament who is also a PUK Politburo member, reiterated the sense among many Kurds say they don't feel Iraqi, but had hope during the liberation — 15 years ago."After we voted for the [Iraqi] constitution [in 2005], I conducted an interview with al-Hayat newspaper, he asked me 'Do you feel you are Iraqi?' I said: 'It is the first time I feel I am an Iraqi after the constitutional vote," Mufti said.Iraq has a Federal Court in Baghdad that it calls a "supreme court;" however, it is weak and the constitution was not followed when it was established."The constitution includes real partnership, Turkmens, Assyrians, Kurds and Arabs are held equal and have their rights recognized," Mufti said.Under the Baathist thumb, Kurds and Shiite were persecuted through multiple ethnic cleansing campaigns including the massacre against the Barzanis, Anfal, and Halabja."...when we were abroad, we felt Iraqi only because we had the Iraqi passport," said Mufti."But at the time we felt our rights were violated and that we did not have any rights. I also said [in that interview] that our future will be marked by how far the constitution will be implemented."Osamah al-Nujaifi, the former speaker of the Iraqi parliament, acknowledged that Kurds need to play a greater role in Baghdad."...the unresolved issues between the central government and the Kurdistan Region cannot be postponed. These are problems already postponed and will explode one day," said the Sunni politician.Nujaifi underscored that Erbil-Baghdad relations directly affect security in northern Iraq."When the relationship with the Kurdistan Region remains unstable, this will influence the situation in Mosul, Diyala and Kirkuk. These problems are all interrelated, and we failed to find solutions to the rising problems," he said.Ayad Allawi was prime minister of Iraq during the transitional period. He is Shiite, but not a hardliner. In the 2018 parliamentary election he led the Wataniya that included Nujaifi and other Sunni politicians."Iraq is the center of the Middle East security. Iraq is the backbone of the stability of the greater Middle East, he said.Allawi is considered a statesman who was present with Barzani and Talabani as the new constitution was drafted and agreed upon."When we were in the opposition [against Saddam] — the Americans did not want to admit — we used to say that Iraq is the center of the stability in the Middle East," he argued.A trend at the Erbil Forum was that stabile Erbil-Baghdad relations strengthen Iraq; therefore, Kurds want to be a part of an Iraq in the spirit of the 2005 constitution if it is going to avoid another cycle of extremism. "If something bad were to happen to it [Iraq], the entire region will not enjoy stability. And lack of stability in the Middle East would influence the entire world," Allawi said.
