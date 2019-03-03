Iran condemns Britain for listing ally Hezbollah as 'terrorist' group

2019/03/03 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran criticized Britain for its decision to list Hezbollah
as a terrorist organization, saying on Saturday it ignored both the will of a
large portion of the Lebanese people and the Tehran-backed group’s role in
fighting ISIS, reported Reuters.Britain said on Monday it planned to ban all wings of
Hezbollah, which is deemed a terrorist organization by Washington, due to its
destabilizing influence in the Middle East, having previously proscribed its
external security unit and its military wing.“This British measure signifies deliberately ignoring a
large part of the Lebanese people and the legitimacy and the legal position of
Hezbollah in Lebanon’s administrative and political structure,” Iran’s Foreign
Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by state news agency
IRNA.Long the most powerful group in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s
influence has expanded at home and in the region. It controls three of 30
ministries in the government led by Western-backed Prime Minister Saad
al-Hariri, the largest number ever.“In addition to... helping preserve Lebanon’s territorial
integrity over recent decades, Hezbollah has been one of the pillars of the
fight against terrorism and terrorist groups such as Islamic State in the
region,” Qasemi added.Iran and Hezbollah, founded in 1982 by the Iranian
Revolutionary Guards, are major players in the war in Syria and the fight
against militant groups opposed to President Bashar al-Assad, which include ISIS.
