Iran condemns Britain for listing ally Hezbollah as 'terrorist' group
2019/03/03 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran criticized Britain for its decision to list Hezbollah

as a terrorist organization, saying on Saturday it ignored both the will of a

large portion of the Lebanese people and the Tehran-backed group’s role in

fighting ISIS, reported Reuters.Britain said on Monday it planned to ban all wings of

Hezbollah, which is deemed a terrorist organization by Washington, due to its

destabilizing influence in the Middle East, having previously proscribed its

external security unit and its military wing.“This British measure signifies deliberately ignoring a

large part of the Lebanese people and the legitimacy and the legal position of

Hezbollah in Lebanon’s administrative and political structure,” Iran’s Foreign

Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by state news agency

IRNA.Long the most powerful group in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s

influence has expanded at home and in the region. It controls three of 30

ministries in the government led by Western-backed Prime Minister Saad

al-Hariri, the largest number ever.“In addition to... helping preserve Lebanon’s territorial

integrity over recent decades, Hezbollah has been one of the pillars of the

fight against terrorism and terrorist groups such as Islamic State in the

region,” Qasemi added.Iran and Hezbollah, founded in 1982 by the Iranian

Revolutionary Guards, are major players in the war in Syria and the fight

against militant groups opposed to President Bashar al-Assad, which include ISIS.



