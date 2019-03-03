Wounded and alone, children emerge from last ISIS enclave

2019/03/03 | 01:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Hareth Najem fled ISIS’s last enclave in eastern Syria
wounded and alone. The Iraqi orphan’s family had died two years earlier in air
strikes across the border in al-Qaim region, reported Reuters.“I had two brothers and a sister. They all died, and then I
was by myself,” Hareth told Reuters, tears filling his eyes. “My little sister,
I loved her a lot. I used to take her with me to the market.”Lying in a cattle truck beside another injured boy at a
desert transit point for US-backed forces, he huddled under a blanket. His face
was covered in dirt and the side of his head wrapped with bandages covering
wounds incurred days earlier.Hareth was 11 years old when ISIS carved out its “caliphate”
in Iraq and Syria, killing thousands of civilians and attracting an array of
enemies that have fought from the air and on the ground to uproot the
jihadists.Now 16, he was among the children swept up this week in the
civilian evacuation of Baghouz, the last shred of land under the jihadists’
control where they are on the brink of defeat at the hands of the US-backed
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).Some of the children are foreigners whose parents brought
them to be raised under ISIS rule, or child fighters conscripted into what the
group dubbed “cubs of the caliphate”. Others, including members of the Yazidi
minority, were enslaved by the jihadists.Many have seen their parents die in the fighting or be
detained by rival forces. As ISIS faces territorial defeat, their fate remains
uncertain. The SDF investigates all men and teenage boys arriving from Baghouz
to determine possible ISIS links.‘THESE KIDS HAVE NOBODY’Around 20 children crossed the frontline on their own this
week, including Iraqis, Syrians, Turks and Indonesians, said SDF commander
Adnan Afrin. The fathers of some were identified as ISIS fighters and arrested
immediately.“These kids have nobody. They need somebody to take care of them,
to provide mental health support,” said Afrin, adding that some had gone hungry
for a long time. The SDF plans to hand over the children to aid groups, he
said.Hareth said his family had been running a market stall when
ISIS overran their town and they had no links to the group.After his family was killed in an aerial bombardment, he
crossed into Syria with other Iraqis who feared Shiite IMIS militias
advancing against ISIS would take revenge on Sunnis – a fear that other Iraqis
have cited as their reason for entering ISIS-held Syria.Hareth said he tried to avoid the jihadists and denies attending
their schools or receiving military training. Their morality police would
sometimes arrest and whip him.“They gave speeches at the mosques, jihad and whatnot,” he
said. “I was scared of them. My whole family died because of them.”When he reached Baghouz, he worked in a field in return for
a room to sleep in. He tried saving enough money to go home, but said the
militants stopped him.Hareth was wounded last week when a shell fell near where he
was standing along the Euphrates River, injuring his ear, hand and stomach. He
wants to get medical care and return to relatives still in Iraq.“I want to go look for them... When I get better and my body
recovers, when I can walk,” he said. “I want to go back, to become a young man
again, to build a future again.”
