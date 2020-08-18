Iraq to Sign Exploration MoU With Chevron

2020/08/18 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq is reported to be planning to sign a memorandum of understanding with US-based Chevron to explore for oil in Dhi Qar (Thi Qar) province.
A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the deal would formalise Chevron's interest in exploring the eastern and western parts of Nasiriyah, the capital of […]
