GKP CFO to Chair Oryx

2020/08/18 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Oryx Petroleum has announces the appointment of Sami Zouari (pictured) as Board Chair and Independent Director with immediate effect.
Mr.
Zouari succeeds Jean Claude Gandur who recently resigned from the Corporation as part of transactions consummated between The Addax and Oryx Group PLC and Zeg Oil and Gas Limited.
Sami Zouari was most recently the […]
