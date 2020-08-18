Four Katyusha Rockets Fired at US Embassy in Baghdad

2020/08/18 | 05:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least four Katyusha rockets have been fired at the US embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, one of which has landed in an area where American troops are stationed at the diplomatic mission, according to media reports.A statement by the Iraqi military confirmed the Katyusha rocket has fallen near the US embassy, but said the incident has caused no casualties.

The US embassy’s missile defense system has apparently failed to intercept the rocket, sources say.

Meanwhile, security forces have found a missile base and dismantled two other rockets at the launch site, the Iraqi military’s statement added.

No group has so far assumed responsibility for the rocket attack.

On July 5, a child was injured in a similar incident where a rocket hit a home near the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions.

There has been a heightened anti-US sentiment in Iraq since January 3.

On that day, a Reaper terrorist drone of the United States, upon a direct order from President Donald Trump, targeted a convoy transporting Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions near the Baghdad International Airport.

All the passengers of the convoy were assassinated.

Two days later, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country.

This article has been adapted from its original source.