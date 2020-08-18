Norwegian Firm to build Oil Tankers for Iraq

2020/08/18 | 15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil, represented by the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company (IOTC), has concluded a contract with Norway's Batservice Mandal [Båtservice Mandal AS] to build two oil tankers.
Oil Minister Ahsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said that this contract comes within the framework of the ministry's plans to rebuild the national fleet of oil […]
Iraq's Ministry of Oil, represented by the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company (IOTC), has concluded a contract with Norway's Batservice Mandal [Båtservice Mandal AS] to build two oil tankers.
Oil Minister Ahsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said that this contract comes within the framework of the ministry's plans to rebuild the national fleet of oil […]