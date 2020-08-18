PM meets Trump: What Outcome for Iraqi Economy?

2020/08/18 | 15:36 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Dr Amer K.
Hirmis, Capital Business Strategies Ltd.
- UK.
Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraq's PM meets the President of the United States...
What outcome...for the Iraqi economy? Introduction This Thursday, August 20th, the "President Donald J.
Trump will […]
Hirmis, Capital Business Strategies Ltd.
- UK.
Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraq's PM meets the President of the United States...
What outcome...for the Iraqi economy? Introduction This Thursday, August 20th, the "President Donald J.
Trump will […]