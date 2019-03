2019/03/03 | 10:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continue to capture foreign ISIS fighters in their last holdout east of the Euphrates in al-Baghhouz.The SDF announced six foreign fighters were captured alive on Saturday."Along with heavy fighting by our units within the Syrian Democratic Forces against ISIS terrorists, security operations are constantly being carried out in order to ensure safety in the areas liberated," the SDF said in a statement.They included:- Dmitry Simonov (Abu Isa al-Rusi), Russia- Mahmoud Se’id Ateb (Abu Mushab al-Almani), Germany- Nicholas Joseph Lee (Abu Yousuf al-Amriki), Latin America- Emrah Rıfat Ozanoğlu (Abu Fatima al-Turki), Turkey- Abrar Mohammad (Abu Zubair al-Sweidi), Sweden- Hisham al-Arabi (Abu Maryam al-Maghribi), Morocco The extremists face coalition air strikes and an SDF ground attack in al-Baghouz. SDF leaders said on Saturday: "We expect it to be over soon."The SDF has called on foreign fighters to be tried in their home countries, citing an inability to process thousands of ISIS extremists through their own judicial systems.Some countries have complained that there is a lack of usable evidence to prosecute alleged ISIS fighters. SDF has transferred custody of some Iraqi suspects to the Iraqi Army, and released some Syrian suspects to local tribal elders on Saturday.