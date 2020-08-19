New Bus Service planned to Baghdad Airport

2020/08/19 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Translated by L.
Bedrosian.
The Iraqi Minister of Transport has instructed the General Transport Company for Passenger and Delegations to begin providing regular transport services to and from Baghdad International Airport (BIAP).
Nasir Hussein Bander Hamad [Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli] added: "Services will soon begin with modern, air-conditioned buses equipped with a smart card reader system." […]
Bedrosian.
The Iraqi Minister of Transport has instructed the General Transport Company for Passenger and Delegations to begin providing regular transport services to and from Baghdad International Airport (BIAP).
Nasir Hussein Bander Hamad [Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli] added: "Services will soon begin with modern, air-conditioned buses equipped with a smart card reader system." […]