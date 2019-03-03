Halbousi says Iraqi people, leadership have same stance toward Palestinian cause

2019/03/03 | 11:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi has expressed support toward the Palestinian people during a meeting with President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday.During the meeting, Halbousi said the Iraqi people and leadership are united on the same stance toward the Palestinian cause.The remarks came on the sidelines of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), held in Amman, where Halbousi was topping a parliamentary delegation.The meeting was concluded by an invitation from Abbas to Halbousi for visiting Palestine.
