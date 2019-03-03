Twitter closes official account of Iraqi security center

2019/03/03 | 12:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Twitter has closed the official account of the Security Media Cell, affiliated to the prime minister’s office, the Digital Media Center said.
In a statement, the center said the account was created on February 18 and declared on the February 22. It had only 10 tweets and 420 followers at the time it was closed.
The center, according to the statement, urged Twitter to revise and step back from its decision. It also stressed necessity to check its rules and investigate the reports it received saying they should not be a reason for the closure of accounts that do not violate the standards.
The statement went on claiming that “the reason for the closure might be due to fake reports by some Twitter users who belong to extremist groups.”
Twitter has closed the official account of the Security Media Cell, affiliated to the prime minister’s office, the Digital Media Center said.
In a statement, the center said the account was created on February 18 and declared on the February 22. It had only 10 tweets and 420 followers at the time it was closed.
The center, according to the statement, urged Twitter to revise and step back from its decision. It also stressed necessity to check its rules and investigate the reports it received saying they should not be a reason for the closure of accounts that do not violate the standards.
The statement went on claiming that “the reason for the closure might be due to fake reports by some Twitter users who belong to extremist groups.”