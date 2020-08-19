2020/08/19 | 23:16 - Source: Iraq News

Presentations by International Experts On The Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team

Children need us more than they ever have in the history of the world.”— Charlene Doak-GebauerLONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet Sense First (located in Canada), and their speaking team, the AICET Council (Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team), are hosting an International Virtual Summit “The Internet: Are Children In Charge?”.



This summit is scheduled to be streamed from 8:00 a.m.



October 30th to 11:30 p.m.



October 31st.



Registrants will be able to access the summit online over a 35-hour period, to accommodate various schedules and time zones.



The unique Theory of Digital Supervision, created by the Founder and Chair, Charlene Doak-Gebauer (a computer specialist in education and network administrator) will be supported by various experts in their respective specialities.



The speakers on the AICET Council are from Canada, the United States, and Spain.



This summit offers convenience for attendance, and many takeaways to help registrants proactively protect children online.



Target audience - parents, caregivers, professional allies - all adults who work with or care for children.Professional allies will be interested in learning more about liabilities when working with children who are using digital devices while in their care.



The degree of vulnerabilities for children, and the degree of liabilities for professional allies, are increasing and changing on a daily basis.



Professional admission tickets provide an opportunity to obtain a Certificate of Completion For Digital Supervision Training, for the year 2020 – which will help to enhance a portfolio, provide necessary information for volunteers, or to possibly increase professional hours required for renewal of registration of professional designations.



General admission tickets are being offered for anyone not requiring a Certificate of Completion.



COVID 19 has caused an increase in predation online, which is very concerning.



This is so extensive, predators now have an online handbook on how best to lure children.Where to register and purchase tickets? Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.ca (CAN funds).



The goal of the AICET Council is to expand the knowledge of Digital Supervision within the adult population, in order to ensure the proactive online protection of children.



"The talent and expertise of our speakers and their information is rare to have on one virtual stage for a conference.", says Doak-Gebauer.



Time commitment? Approximately four hours.



The speakers make every minute count in their presentations.



Speakers and topics:

Charlene Doak-Gebauer, B.Ed., Honours Bus.



Specialist, Computer Science, Network Management, RHN.



Founder and Chair of Internet Sense First and the AICET Council.



Charlene has developed her Theory of Digital Supervision for online child protection.



AICET Council presentations are based on this theory, and is the theme of this online summit.Dr.



Daniel Grushka, BSc, MSc, MD, CCFP(EM), FCFP, Medical Advisor for the AICET Council, is an Associate Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Western University and practices full scope family medicine as well as palliative care and emergency medicine.



Dr.



Grushka will be discussing the topic of child sexual exploitation from a medical perspective – what physicians encounter and their process of dealing with child sexual assault.Retired Detective Sergeant Jeremy Spence, Ontario Provincial Police, Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.



Detective Spence will be presenting the police involvement with methods of detection of child sexual assault, how police deal with it, the difference cases with which he has managed as a police officer in the ICE Unit.Rose Dyson Ed.D.



M.Ed., B.A., RPN (University of Toronto) is a Consultant in Media Education.



Rose is a specialist in the harmful effects of violent video gaming and related forms of violent entertainment, especially on children.Heidi Olson (RN, MSN, CPN, SANE-P) is a Certified Pediatric Nurse and a Certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE).



Heidi will present results of research on the effects of exposure to pornography on children, and resulting child on child sexual assault, which she describes as becoming an epidemic.Shevelle McPherson, Esq began her career as an Assistant District Attorney for the City of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.



Shevelle will be presenting the many cases she has dealt with and the legalities for parents, grandparents, caregivers, and professionals as they relate to children and their use of digital devices.Bill Tucker, B.Sc., B.Ed., M.Ed, specializes in child/youth anti-bullying campaigns, school environments, and administrative challenges in this regard.



As a former director of education, Bill developed the Anti-Bullying Pledge, which was adopted across Canada.



He will be discussing the negative effects of bullying in schools from the administrative perspective.



He and Charlene will be discussing the digital environment and how it affects children in the school environment.Marilyn Evans, BA, Founder and CEO of “Parents Aware”, an organization dedicated to helping families develop healthy methods of communication on the subject of pornography.



Marilyn will be discussing the topic “Prepare or Repair A Child’s Exposure To Pornography In the Digital World”.Kevin Dixon, B.A., M.DIV.



Kevin has had extensive experience in rescuing sex trafficking victims both in Canada and internationally.



He will be presenting his experiences and the reality of the extent of this crime from a global perspective.Roland Coffey –Roland’s presentation will be one of sharing the trauma and the life-long challenges he has experienced as a child sexual assault victim.



Holly Dowling is in great demand, an award-winning global speaker and inspirational thought leader on topics including empowerment, leadership, engagement, and finding your passion and living it.



Holly is the Moderator for the Summit and brings the Digital Supervision segment of hope.Internet Sense First and the AICET Council emphasize the magnitude of vulnerabilities for children and families.



Charlene Doak-Gebauer explains, "We need to digitize parenting and professional approaches to children.



Digitize people ask? We are in the digital age and it is time to become more aware of the reality of it, and to supervise children using Digital Supervision in a holistic approach to child protection.



I advise we need to avoid using the simple, traditional approach to parenting, caregiving, medical treatment, education." "We encourage all adults to attend this summit." says Doak-Gebauer, "Children need us more than they ever have in the history of the world."Charlene Doak-GebauerInternet Sense First+1 519-854-1249email us here

Meet The Speakers On The AICET Council

You just read:

News Provided By

August 19, 2020, 10:07 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release

?